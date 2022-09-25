Letter: Repeal no-cash bail in Illinois

As if we didn't have enough problems with inflation and high-cost gasoline, here comes the misnamed Safe-T-Act that was rammed through the dark of night in the 2021 lame duck Democratic Illinois legislature in 2021. It is anything but safe because of the No Cash Bail that will be effective January 1 and lets criminals back out into the streets to commit even more crimes and the obfuscation and deception to voters grow as November 8 approaches.

Despite the media’s biased dupery, there are serious and sound reasons to object loudly to the SAFE-T Act. There are reasons why Kankakee and Will County Prosecutors, both Democrats, filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state Democrats in an attempt to have it declared unconstitutional. The Chicago Tribune reports that Glasgow and other opponents “worry the no-cash bail provision will weaken police and embolden criminals.” Glasgow is quoted in the article saying that this lawsuit “is not about politics; it is about public safety.”

If you haven’t heard or read the details about the SAFE-T Act already, please read and respond to the call-to-action at https://www.ilhousegop.org/repeal and support HR598 for the repeal of this act.

Bruce Peters

Moline