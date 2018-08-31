U.S. companies are on track to spend about $900 billion in 2018 to buyback shares of their stock, up 70 percent from $530 billion in 2017. Stock buybacks drive up stock prices, primarily benefiting corporate executives and wealthy people who own stock.
Where did the additional $370 billion come from? Most economists point to the Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which cut the corporate tax rate from 35 to 21 percent. Corporations are saving $100 billion annually in taxes on domestic operations, while also increasing revenues by moving $1,200 billion in profits that they had stashed overseas back into the U.S. at the new 21 percent tax rate.
Republicans tout their tax cut bill as a boon for working class Americans. Giving billions of dollars of tax breaks to corporations was supposed to create jobs and increase wages. Instead, corporations are using the money to repurchase stock shares and invest in technology to replace workers. Since Trump took office, the average number of jobs created in the U.S. each month has continued to decline, while inflation has increased to 2 percent annually, causing real wages to decline by 1.4 percent.
Worse yet, Congress voted to increase the 2018 federal budget by $300 billion annually, thereby increasing the annual federal deficit to $900 billion. Congress literally decided to borrow billions of dollars each year to give to the wealthy and stick working class Americans with the debt burden.
Please write your representative and urge them to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Rick and Marilyn Patterson
Hampton