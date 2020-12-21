Letter: Repeated lies

Recently, I read a letter to the editor referencing Trump as a "Hostis Publicus," meaning "enemy of the people or "enemy of the state". The comparisons were spot on. I also read the online comments regarding the letter. Obviously, Trump supporters did not agree.

What follows are the facts in evidence regarding Trump’s rhetoric and actions referred to in the Hostis Publicus letter (published Nov. 28).

Yes, Trump still plays golf while thousands of Americans die from coronavirus.

Yes, he’s done little to promote the advice of medically trained professionals, often contradicting their advice.

Yes, he promotes "Listen to me, not the trained professionals."

Yes, he ignores advice on how to protect ourselves, propagandizing the wearing of masks.

Yes, he foments false propaganda that the election was rigged and there was "wide spread voter fraud."

According to the GroundTruth Project, a non-partisan, independent, nonprofit organization, a bipartisan coalition of state and federal officials declared this election "the most secure election in American history. Allegations of voter fraud by some Republican leaders have gone unsubstantiated."