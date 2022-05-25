Letter: Replacement theory is bunk

America is a nation of immigrants unless you count the native peoples who were long ago rounded up and dumped on undesirable land. “Americans” came from all corners of the globe. To call them “white” is color-blind. But many in the MAGA crowd are conflating making our country great ... again, with keeping the population largely of European descent.

When the acknowledgements for geniuses in all fields are announced in the U.S., more than half of the recipients are immigrants. They are not, as Newt Gingrich calls them, “Traditional, classic Americans.” Nor are they, as the popular TV-racist Tucker Carlson categorizes some, “Legacy Americans”.

According to those that espouse the falsehood of Replacement Theory—does “Making America Great” mean keeping its population white? And if so, what’s so great about white-pink-taupe-beige-ecru people? They don’t dominate the high-intelligence, high-accomplishment fields. They aren’t more motivated than others. White people, despite the unspoken privilege bestowed upon them by the racist parts of the Constitution, aren’t more virtuous, thoughtful, or more American than others.

This week, we witnessed the horrific results of a malleable, white, male mind in thrall to Replacement Theory —10 innocent Black people died at his hands. Can anyone prove that we are better off with them in the grave? Replacement is a right-wing fever dream, not a reality. If anyone is deserving of replacement, it’s white males with guns, a limited grasp on reality, body armor and an axe to grind. The American ideal is the rainbow, not white splashed with blood.

Leslie Bell

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0