Like I tried several times to tell the editorial staff and readers, it is no surprise to me that Dr. Art Tate was found guilty of violating Iowa school finance laws. Maybe now the Times will factually report that what was the case when this all started, there was only six school districts in Iowa that were allowed the $175 per student extra. That number has now dropped to five such districts. Maybe now the factual reporting will reveal how and why this came to be, and how many school districts have closed and merged over the decades since.
The closest school district to spend $175 per pupil more is Delwood, with 153 students in grades K-6. Have you ever heard of the concept of "economy of scale?" Does someone need to explain that concept? Does the cost of buying a bus, per gallon fuel costs to run them, and wages for all staff get any cheaper on a per student basis in a smaller school district?
But the even bigger issue is that the Quad-City Times has never fully reported that these other school districts have to get the extra $175 per student from their property taxpayers. It is not, and never has been, extra free money from the state. What would be the cost to the Davenport taxpayers at $175 times over 14,600 students? Would it surprise you know it could be in the range of a 60 cents per thousand increase in tax rates?
Les Shields
Clinton