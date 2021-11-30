Letter: Represent Iowans

Iowa needs congressional representatives who are committed to constituents, not GOP leadership.
Voting against their constituents, Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson opposed both infrastructure bills.
Congressional obstruction of landmark legislation halts progress.
A cogent warning from syndicated columnist, Nicholas Kristof: " … the blunt truth is that America is lagging." "…one-fifth of American 15-year-olds can’t read at the level expected of a 10-year-old."
Kristof suggested: "Biden’s proposals for a refundable child credit, for national pre-K, for affordable child care and for greater internet access would help address America’s strategic weaknesses."
Iowa has about the worst internet access, second to Alaska. Apparently that doesn’t bother Miller-Meeks and Hinson, as Iowans await upgrades from infrastructure funding.
On the Social Progress Index, the U.S. fell "backward" along with Brazil and Hungary [whose leaders are right-wing authoritarians embraced by former President Trump].
Miller-Meeks and Hinson blindly support Trump, who betrayed American democracy.
Hinson deceptively called taxpayer-funded infrastructure legislation socialist and Marxist.
Both representatives use GOP scare words, such as "socialism," usually when they oppose taxpayer-funded programs all Americans need to move forward.
"In some respects, we are sliding toward mediocrity", Kristof said.
Washington intransigence and extremism are facilitating mediocrity.
Americans can only move forward if we elect honest and common sense representatives who prioritize constituents.
Dave Bradley
West Liberty