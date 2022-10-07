 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reproductive rights are on the ballot

In these final weeks of the 2022 election, candidates, including me, are receiving questionnaires from media outlets. I am struck that the majority of these surveys avoid one of the most critical issues facing us today: The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

This is anything but a back-burner issue. The outcome of this election will determine if the Republican party maintains its trifecta of control over the Iowa government, and therefore will be able to pass a total ban on abortions without needing any consensus from anyone outside their party.

Voters have the right to know where candidates stand on abortion and reproductive rights. It will inform their voting decisions. The Dobbs decision has erased a fundamental right. If we elect the wrong people, women will no longer have bodily autonomy. We will lose our right to decide when, if, and how many children we want to have.

I ask that the media do their job. Ask the question, inform your readers, and put every candidate on the record. And if someone refuses to answer, it will speak to the lack of transparency we can expect from the candidate as a legislator and leader.

Deborah VanderGaast, RN, BSN

Democratic Nominee for Iowa SD41

Tipton

