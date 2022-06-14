Letter: Republican politicians love urban gun violence

Serious gun control measures will never pass Congress because Republican politicians benefit from high levels of urban gun violence. They tell their largely white, largely rural voters that gun restrictions are useless, since cities with strict gun laws are seeing increasing levels of gun violence (just like everywhere else). They conveniently fail to mention that firearms purchased in areas with lax gun laws easily cross borders.

Rising urban gun violence feeds into the false Republican narrative that Democratic-run cities are too “woke” to confront crime and that calls to “defund the police” have left cops demoralized. This ignores the fact that per capita gun deaths are highest in gun-loving red states.

The daily drumbeat of death, punctuated by mass shootings, feeds the racist narrative that ethnically and racially diverse communities are cesspools of human depravity. A direct political benefit is the incarceration of those convicted of gun crimes. These individuals can’t vote and are often barred from voting once released.

Republican politicians, and voices in right-wing media, are eager to frighten white voters with the prospect of rampaging gangs of brown-skinned urban criminals invading their peaceful suburbs to wreak havoc. Frightened conservatives buy more weapons, which boosts the profits of gun makers, who then contribute more cash to Republican politicians. For the participants, this constitutes a virtuous cycle.

Finally, politicians who support the “Great Replacement Theory” are happy with elevated non-white body counts, as that helps to counterbalance white deaths among Covid vaccine refusers.

Mike Diamond

Rock Island

