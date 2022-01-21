 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republican sins
topical

Letter: Republican sins

It’s rich that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sen. Joni Ernst are criticizing Democrats for expanding voting rights. Why don’t they want to make voting easier for Americans? The answer is, it’s an attempted Republican power grab.

Both legislators claimed Democrats are manufacturing a voting crisis. Really? Consider this: Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister for Hitler, said: "Always accuse your enemies of your own sins", a feature of the current Republican Party leadership.

If anyone wants to know what Republicans "know" they are guilty of, listen to their accusations against others.

It’s laughable that Miller-Meeks believes the 2020 House election that she won by six votes was an "ill-conceived plan to overturn my election" despite not counting all the legal votes. If all the votes were counted, constituents would have a representative they could trust and who cared about them. We wouldn’t be bothered by her foolish behavior always in the news.

Her latest stunt has forced American taxpayers to cough up a $2,000 fine for her refusal to wear a mask on the House floor, for the second time. Even though the fine is deducted from her paycheck, those funds are working class taxpayer dollars.

Ellen Ballas

Iowa City

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Insulted

I received a letter the other day from the Veterans Administration. The subject was VA healthcare. They wanted to let me know I was eligible f…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Step back

  • Updated

A new movement is being formed, one that would change our custom of driving on the right side to the left. Its not waiting for a day when we w…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Ridiculous

Back in 2012, when my 1986 Volvo station wagon got too expensive maintain, I decided to sell my car and ride the city bus. Since then there ha…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Tax cheats

When this newspaper reported that state Sen. Roby Smith was running for Iowa Treasurer to protect Iowans from the Biden administration, which …

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Clueless

Another day, another wacko idea from the Iowa Legislature. According to reports in this newspaper, Senators Jake Chapman and Brad Zaun "suppor…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Well done

Cheers to the high school journalism classes! The Davenport School Museum has the first issue of the Davenport High School "Blackhawk" publish…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News