Letter: Republican sins

It’s rich that Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Sen. Joni Ernst are criticizing Democrats for expanding voting rights. Why don’t they want to make voting easier for Americans? The answer is, it’s an attempted Republican power grab.
Both legislators claimed Democrats are manufacturing a voting crisis. Really? Consider this: Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister for Hitler, said: "Always accuse your enemies of your own sins", a feature of the current Republican Party leadership.
If anyone wants to know what Republicans "know" they are guilty of, listen to their accusations against others.
It’s laughable that Miller-Meeks believes the 2020 House election that she won by six votes was an "ill-conceived plan to overturn my election" despite not counting all the legal votes. If all the votes were counted, constituents would have a representative they could trust and who cared about them. We wouldn’t be bothered by her foolish behavior always in the news.
Her latest stunt has forced American taxpayers to cough up a $2,000 fine for her refusal to wear a mask on the House floor, for the second time. Even though the fine is deducted from her paycheck, those funds are working class taxpayer dollars.
Ellen Ballas
Iowa City