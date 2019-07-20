After eight years of the Bush/Cheney disaster and three of the past four Republican presidents choosing to invoke large tax cuts for corporate America and the rich, when will the GOP consider something for the middle class, working families and the poor?
"Not on my watch," says the Trumpster.
Republicanism at its best.
• Remember when the Supreme Court stopped a legal recount and appointed a president?
• Remember when the GOP illegally invaded a country that posed no threat to us, then spent hundreds of billions of dollars and counting on said war?
• Remember when Bush borrowed more money from foreign sources than the previous 42 presidents combined?
• Remember when over $10 billion in cash just disappeared in Iraq?
• Remember when President Bush embraced trade and outsourcing policies that shipped 6 million American jobs out of the country?
• Remember when we didn’t get bin Laden?
• Remember when Bush rang up $10 trillion in combined budget and current account deficits?
• Remember when the Republicans let a major city, New Orleans, drown and didn't mind because it turned red?
• Remember when the Republicans gave people who had more than they could spend — "the filthy rich" — over $1 trillion in tax breaks?
These are Republicanisms that can only be resolved at the ballot box. Register and vote.
Charles R. Smith
Bettendorf