Letter: Republicans are neglecting infrastructure

If I choose to defer my house payment for a year the interest still accumulates, and I will end up paying more for my house. In Iowa, Republicans have been deferring projects like the Highway 30 expansion for years. This year with a budget surplus we had a very good chance of seeing it get accomplished until Republicans like Rep. Mommsen and Sen. Cournoyer voted to cut state funding.

Sam Shea, Transportation Planner for the Iowa DOT said, “Every year there is more need around the state and less money to go around.” And every year, just like my mortgage, if I defer payments my mortgage grows, and so does the need for projects like Highway 30 expansion.

One party rule is devastating Iowa infrastructure. Highway 30 expansion would have a positive economic impact on this area.

Gov. Reynolds' flat tax will lower state revenue by $2 billion annually when fully implemented. Funding for roads, bridges, schools, prisons, and mental health programs has been inadequate for years.

Steep cuts at the state level will result in pushing the responsibility down to the county level which forces counties to raise property taxes. Republicans argue the state should have enough money to fund services at current levels. The DOT budget shows current funding levels aren’t getting the job done. You may ask, what can I do to stop this trend? The answer is simple, vote for Democratic Candidates like Kay Pence.

Kathy Geronzin

Maquoketa

