Being a product of the 1950s politics, I did not have a central political issue in life nor did anyone else I knew. Except for my dad. Never heard any kind of opinion from him about anything until JFK was elected.

“That's the end of America” was his edict. And, then the country went from being closely matched in views between the Republicans and Democrats. Vietnam, abortion, homosexual “rights," God out of schools and now we have child mutilation with no material reactions ever from our Democratic leaders happening.

While I can see little change in the Republican stances on issues since the 1950s anyone who can see or read can see the giant steps the Democrats have taken away from what was considered normal for decades and decades in American life.

So, when you call the Republicans “right” you should actually be calling them “normal,” and Democrats so far “left” that they have literally “left the stage.” They do not normally discuss facts with you, just call you names, and they will do anything to be in control of your pocketbook.

So, by the looks of things from my window on life my dad was calling it correct, for whatever reason. What a horrifying death to the 2nd best idea in human history. Way to go Democrats! God is forever! United States of America? Real glad that God has it all planned out, and I pray I can keep remembering that!

Harlan Perry

Davenport