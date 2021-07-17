Letter: Republicans are taking us back to Jim Crow

Republicans with more than 380 bills introduced in 28 states with the specific aim to make it more difficult to vote, is what Ari Berman in the July/August issue of Mother Jones magazine, says is “a blatant inflamed attempt to return to the days of Jim Crow."

Though they wear coat and tie, the Republicans are emulating the southern Democrats, who during Reconstruction, donned white sheets to stop newly freed Blacks from voting — ironically, for Republican candidates.

During the post Civil War years a coalition of white and Black voters, called Radical Republicans, helped elect 16 African Americans to Congress and more than 600 to state legislatures and hundreds more to local offices across the South.

Democrats, wearing coat and tie, together with other pardoned ex-Confederates created the Ku Klux Klan. The KKK led by ex-Confederate generals, terrorized, shot, killed and even lynched the newly freed former slaves to prevent them from voting.