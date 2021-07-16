Letter: Republicans are taking us back to Jim Crow

GOP taking us back to Jim Crow
Republicans with more than 380 bills introduced in 28 states with the specific aim to make it more difficult to vote, is what Ari Berman in the July/August issue of Mother Jones magazine, says is “a blatant inflamed attempt to return to the days of Jim Crow.”
Though they wear coat and tie, the Republicans are emulating the southern Democrats, who during Reconstruction, donned white sheets to stop newly freed Blacks from voting — ironically, for Republican candidates.
During the post Civil War years a coalition of white and Black voters, called Radical Republicans, helped elect 16 African Americans to Congress and more than 600 to state legislatures and hundreds more to local offices across the South.
Democrats, wearing coat and tie, together with other pardoned ex-Confederates created the Ku Klux Klan. The KKK led by ex-Confederate generals, terrorized, shot, killed and even lynched the newly freed former slaves to prevent them from voting.
In her compilation of historic material in the book, “The Trouble They Seen,” Dorothy Sterling notes several thousand newly freed Black men, women and children were killed before the Democrats finally took control of the former Confederate southern states again. Eventually, all the Black Republicans either lost their seats or were barred from taking their seats in Congress and state legislatures.
As Yogi Berra would say,” It’s like deja vu, all over again.”
Another reason why in this era of a third Reconstruction we need the #ForthePeopleAct and the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct .
Vincent G. Thomas
Rock Island
Big tech is too powerful
The information in this letter is taken from a book written by the junior senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, ”The Tyranny of Big Tech”.
The book starts with information about the Robber Barons of the early 1900s who built huge fortunes in railroads and steel, to name two industries. Some of the names are familiar to many of us, J D Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and J. P. Morgan. With the use of their money and power they had great influence in the country and the flow of money.
Today the robber barons are the owners of big tech, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Twitter. Facebook was not originally created to be a company at all. Rather, “it was built to accomplish a social mission.”
The tech barons were using their power over news, information, and speech to help bring about their social vision into reality.
How was this done? People employed by Facebook made scores of censorship decisions. Some of those decisions were made to censor conservative or right leaning ideas or people. If the censors had a question about who or what to censor they consulted leftist leaning sites such as The Southern Poverty Law Center. Also they spoke to their counterparts at Twitter or Google.
Big tech now has the power to determine what information ordinary citizens have access to and what is directed to them.
An example of that power is that stories about Hunter Biden and his businesses were suppressed until after the 2016 election. Censoring these stories may well have had an influence on the election of Joe Biden.
Richard L. (Bud) Phillis
Rock Island