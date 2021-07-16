Letter: Republicans are taking us back to Jim Crow

As Yogi Berra would say,” It’s like deja vu, all over again.”

Another reason why in this era of a third Reconstruction we need the #ForthePeopleAct and the #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct .

Vincent G. Thomas

Rock Island

Big tech is too powerful

The information in this letter is taken from a book written by the junior senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, ”The Tyranny of Big Tech”.

The book starts with information about the Robber Barons of the early 1900s who built huge fortunes in railroads and steel, to name two industries. Some of the names are familiar to many of us, J D Rockefeller, Cornelius Vanderbilt and J. P. Morgan. With the use of their money and power they had great influence in the country and the flow of money.

Today the robber barons are the owners of big tech, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Twitter. Facebook was not originally created to be a company at all. Rather, “it was built to accomplish a social mission.”

The tech barons were using their power over news, information, and speech to help bring about their social vision into reality.