I agree with Eugene Robinson’s op-ed in Wednesday’s paper. The Republican Party continues to push for power of the minority through legal restrictions, gerrymandering and voter suppression.

Instead of seeking compromise that would be approved by both parties, they push an extreme agenda. Polls show that 71% of Americans want legal access to abortion (NPR, April 26), and 64% want stricter gun control (CNN, May 26).

I’m not saying Democrats are without fault, or that there aren’t extremists in both parties, but they do not seek minority rule. Bipartisan leaders seem to have lost their ability to consider conflicting views with a focus on science, respect, and humility.

Take climate change as an example. In 1988 NASA scientist James Hansen testified before Congress that he was 99% sure that global warming would cause a multitude of serious problems. His predictions are coming to pass, and we are nearing a tipping point from which there will likely be no return. Every day we hear of fires, warming seas, and billions spent on climate disasters. Yet the Republican Party’s response is to vilify science, portray colleges as elitist, liberal think tanks; defund public schools; ban books; use fear to distract and divide on culture issues; and spread false narratives.

They express concern that liberal activists are trying to usurp state/federal authority, when, in fact, they are trying to usurp the power of the majority. They can only win this game if people stop thinking, stop coming together, and stop voting. Primaries/caucuses are nearly here.

Lori O'Dell McCollum

Rock Island