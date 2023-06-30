Well, once again the Republicans are raising their ugly heads, this time under the guise of the Republican Study Committee. They are going directly after Social Security and federal employees and retirees.

They are proposing to end COLAs and slash benefits. They say federal employees get much better treatment than the private sector. Well, in my 25 years as a federal employee my benefits were never as good as the private sector, and now they want to go after my pension? Yet lower taxes for the rich? Where are their morals?