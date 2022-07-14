 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans have lost conservative values

Once upon a time being Republican meant a preference for small government and local control but finding they cannot win the "culture wars" with traditional conservative values, our legislature has abandoned them and now pretends that, as legislators, they are better experts in education and medicine than doctors, teachers or local school boards, and dictate curricula while concurrently underfunding schools and healthcare. If we truly have a surplus in our state economy, other than the federal ARP funds, it is because they have consistently underfunded schools and healthcare in Iowa. The recent reduction in state taxes combined with the soon-to-be depleted federal ARP funds will create with a budget deficit, one that they will "fix,” again, by shortchanging the schools, mental health, and access to treatment. The only humor in the situation is watching the contortions current Republicans are going through to justify their actions.

Glenn Leach

Davenport

