Letter: Republicans in hiding?

Republicans must think some voters aren’t worth their time.

As a first-time candidate I participated in three non-partisan forums last week: one in Jackson County and two in Scott County. Forums make me nervous, but I am determined to listen to and take questions from all constituencies. I’m not a farmer but I readily attended the Farm Bureau forum. I’m not a member of the Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Baha’i or Sikh communities but I excitedly attended their forum. Saturday I happily attended the Scott County forum hosted by the coalition of groups that sponsor the non-partisan monthly legislative forums.

Former state Senator Maggie Tinsman worked tirelessly last year to get the Scott County monthly forums back on track. She successfully ended the Republican boycott and restored civility. Unfortunately, Saturday no Republican candidates showed up. Even candidates who told Maggie they would attend were AWOL.

Are Republican candidates afraid to face voters and answer questions about their agenda?

I was happy to see two Libertarian Iowa House candidates participated in both Scott County forums. Voters who take the time to attend forums deserve to hear differing perspectives so that they can compare candidates' side by side.

If Republicans are not willing to show up and listen to differing perspectives, how can they fairly represent them?

I pledge to show up and to listen to all constituents.

I will be your voice in Des Moines.

Kay Pence

Candidate House District 70

Eldridge