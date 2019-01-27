Arguably, the closest humankind has ever come towards real world peace was with President Woodrow Wilson and his League of Nations after the end of World War I. It failed largely because America failed to ratify the league's charter due primarily to Senate Republicans playing politics. Without our support and membership, the league could not succeed. Sixty-three countries became members, but not us. Less than 20 years later, the same nations were at war again.
History would later reveal Wilson was on solid ground when the United Nations was established in 1945. The nucleus of its charter goes back directly and indirectly to Wilson and his League of Nations. The timing for the league was essential at the end of the "war to end all wars." It was too late in 1945. The best "stage" had been set in 1920.
The world failed at real peace because the League of Nations failed. It failed because America failed. America failed because of Republican senators. Wilson had a tangible vision for real world peace. He was the genius and passion behind the league. May he always rest in peace in our national cathedral in Washington, D.C.
I know that dwelling on hypothetical matters is risky business, but I am haunted by the following thought: How history might be different today if the U.S. had ratified the League of Nations charter.
In the yearning for world peace, thank God for Thomas Woodrow Wilson. May his legacy someday lead to reality. It is far past time to transcend petty party politics.
Rick Sundin
Davenport