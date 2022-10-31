Letter: Republicans turning back the clock

Following the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision over the summer, sending reproductive freedom issues back to the states, there is more than elective offices at stake on the ballot.

My perspective is that of a candidate for the Iowa House in Davenport’s District 81. Walking the district to listen and learn, I have been asked often how I stand on Iowans’ reproductive rights.

My answer is this: As a politician, my personal values have no place in Iowans’ private health care decisions. Asa legislator, I will do whatever I can to protect and expand reproductive rights.

Abortion is health care and is part of a confidential relationship between a woman and a health care provider.

There are options other than surgical abortions. Medication abortions can lower barriers such as travel for those in areas lacking health providers. Emergency contraception and improved, longer lasting methods of birth control are available.

We have four granddaughters and two daughters-in-law. I would not want to see them be denied access to any health services, including abortion. I would not want any elected official, male or female, to force them into a decision they disagree with.

Republican clocks and watches are running in reverse now. The Roe decision was just the starting point.

LGBTQ progress is in jeopardy. Safety net programs are not safe from the Republicans, many of whom seem to care more about party and power than they care about people. Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and voting rights are also being threatened.

What can you do to stop the regressive, dangerous Republican agenda taking Iowa backward?

Vote.

Craig Cooper

Davenport

Democratic candidate in Iowa House District 81