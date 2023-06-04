As the city of Davenport races to demolish two of our schools for more green space, they might pause. They could not wait to tear down the old YMCA, what a beautiful green space. Instead, they could have reused the building for veterans to rehab, exercise and swim or the elderly to do the same or both.

Now with the collapse of an apartment building, gee more green space. We need to think first.

These schools could be repurposed for senior or veterans housing. This city claims to be concerned with homeliness but what are they doing? People can't be housed in more green space, they need shelter.

As you raise taxes, forcing many out of their homes, the vultures are circling for more rental property. With the lower rents around $800 a month where are people to go? Is that a bulldozer I hear?

Steven Collier

Davenport