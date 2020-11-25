Letter: Required reading

Elected officials should be required to read the poem "First They Came" at least once a year, as well as their oath of office.

The poem is a poetic form of post-war confessional prose written by the German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller (1892-1984). It is about the cowardice of German intellectuals and certain clergy, including Niemoller himself. When people fail to speak up against autocrats and tyrannists they only enable them. The Republicans in Congress that are not speaking up now are basically putting their stamp of approval on the president’s actions. Perhaps they should worry more about we the people and less about their next re-election.