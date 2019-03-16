There have been articles recently against solar power that state the people selling excess back to power companies are using the grid at no cost. It seems to me that some entity is trying to stop the solar producers from being able to do it at a reasonable price through legislation that may be created because of misleading or false information given to the politicians in Iowa – or the politicians are just legislating to appease some powerful donors.
Home solar users get paid less than what the power company charges for the power when they sell it, according to my research, although I did not find exact figures.
This helps to lower costs for the power company, usually during peak times in the hottest part of the day. The home solar producers also use power from the power company at night, or when production is down from clouds or short winter days.
At this time, they are paying the normal rate, and maybe a few cents higher, than others and they are then participating in paying for the grid.
I found it difficult to find the exact prices MidAmerican pays solar home customers.
We need some real research done by a news person to dig into the exact figures for home users that have solar in Iowa.
Larry Keyes
Davenport