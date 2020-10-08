 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Resist the siren song
topical

Letter: Resist the siren song

{{featured_button_text}}

My colleague, Mark Schwiebert, has endorsed the proposal to amend our state's constitution so that the Legislature can enact a graduated income tax because he believes it is a "fairer" way to tax income.

When the political class begins to talk about fairness, I get suspicious. Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. The Democrats in Springfield almost never met a tax they didn't like — and didn't want to increase. So, as taxpayers, we should be skeptical to adopt this proposal because of the past track record of these politicians.

The record is replete with examples of promises made, but not kept, by state government.

The idea of a graduated tax is being touted as the way toward fiscal stability and soundness. As with the past promises, this proposal will likely result in greater spending but not fiscal probity.

What will be the likely consequences of a tax increase on the wealthy? As an example, New Jersey recently increased its top individual tax rate. For 2018, estimates suggest that taxpayers earning $3.2 billion left that state — likely to avoid that tax increase. The result will likely be similar in Illinois.

The problems facing Illinois are significant. They will not be fixed by the siren song of a graduated income tax. A resounding "no" vote might force our government leaders to face these problems and craft realistic solutions. The citizens of Illinois should resist the proposed constitutional amendment by voting "no."

John A. Slover, Jr.

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Hypocrites

In 2016, U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst objected to holding a hearing on President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee because it was only…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bad bills

You may have heard the Democratic House has passed over 350 bills and the Republican Senate has ignored these bills. Let’s look at some of the…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Inspiring

I had the opportunity to tune into the Iowa Public Television debate between Iowa Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart, and I have to s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News