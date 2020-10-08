Letter: Resist the siren song

My colleague, Mark Schwiebert, has endorsed the proposal to amend our state's constitution so that the Legislature can enact a graduated income tax because he believes it is a "fairer" way to tax income.

When the political class begins to talk about fairness, I get suspicious. Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. The Democrats in Springfield almost never met a tax they didn't like — and didn't want to increase. So, as taxpayers, we should be skeptical to adopt this proposal because of the past track record of these politicians.

The record is replete with examples of promises made, but not kept, by state government.

The idea of a graduated tax is being touted as the way toward fiscal stability and soundness. As with the past promises, this proposal will likely result in greater spending but not fiscal probity.

What will be the likely consequences of a tax increase on the wealthy? As an example, New Jersey recently increased its top individual tax rate. For 2018, estimates suggest that taxpayers earning $3.2 billion left that state — likely to avoid that tax increase. The result will likely be similar in Illinois.