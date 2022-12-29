Letter: Resolutions for the new year

Resolutions for the new year are in order.

What if:

1. We really believed all humans are created equal.

2. We recognize that all life is precious and sacred.

3. All were enabled and encouraged to use their talents to the best of their ability.

4. People were encouraged to vote rather than having their vote suppressed.

5. All people recognized that climate change is destroying planet earth.

6. We really lived by: “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”

7. We recognize all humans are our brothers and sisters.

8. Understand that peace is the work of each of us.

9. We understood that misinformation and lies are the work of the devil.

10. We recognize that God wants us to love our neighbors as ourselves.

Donald J. Moeller

Davenport