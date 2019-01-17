I admit that after reading Ruth Johnson's letter (Jan. 13), I had to go back and find Justin Scott's original editorial (Jan. 1) to understand her fiery response. I believe Johnson has misunderstood Scott's point.
Scott clearly states that he was denied in his request to deliver an invocation multiple times by the Iowa Senate and quoted Sen. Craig Johnson's religious stance against an atheist invocation. He then brought up Greece vs. Galloway as proof of the unconstitutional nature of being denied.
Hence why I am confused as to why Johnson chooses to pretend Scott was simply "not selected," and thus felt "trampled."
Furthermore, (Ruth) Johnson then follows up with a one-two punch combo of showing contempt towards secular folk followed by an odd foreboding statement that both disagrees with Scott's editorial and lacks any reason for the disagreement.
This is frustrating to read as it does not open the floor for dialogue between those with belief and those who have none.
The third and later paragraphs then dive into a fantastic rhapsody of lambasting atheists—who are all apparently liberal. I myself could make such baseless commentary towards any religious group with little effort and prove just as little.
What Johnson fails to understand is that all Scott seeks is that atheists are treated legally the same as any other religious group. Iowa’s Senate needs to respect the differences in belief and allow Scott his constitutional right. Emotional rants do not add to the discussion and simply constitute noise.
Ryan J. Stoner
Davenport