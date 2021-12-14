 Skip to main content
Letter: Respect
Letter: Respect

People, people, people. Obviously we have a failure to communicate. To beat this pandemic, we need to do the right thing: Get a vaccination, wear a mask and respect everyone by doing these little things.

Dennis Henderson

Moline

