Letter: Respect
Letter: Respect

When I called Sen. Chuck Grassley's Washington, D.C., office in support of the Build Back Better bill recently, I could clearly hear the laughter in his female employee's voice as I was expressing some of my reasons that the bill should get a "yes" vote from him.

I am well aware that he is 90% certain to ignore all that I call to tell him. However, I will continue to call and tell him exactly how I feel about any and all legislation.

When I do call, I would hope that his staff would treat his constituents with respect and decorum.

Please speak to your staff members or have your office manager do so. Going forward, I will be insistent on getting the name of anyone answering your Washington, D.C., phone line. I cannot say much better about Sen. Joni Ernst's office person, either. So her office, I will treat the same going forward. The woman at her office summarily dismissed me, and basically disconnected from me without my knowledge. I was left hanging on a silent line still speaking but only to myself.

Ignore my requests and dismiss my concerns, but I insist on proper treatment from my senators and all staff representing them. So very sad how far we have fallen from a more perfect union.

Karene Nagel

Davenport

