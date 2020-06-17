Letter: Respect

Letter: Respect

I'm a 92 year-old has-been, (as the younger generation sees me), but I feel the need to express my views on the current situation in our country. To start, I want to tell you my great love for the American Indian. They are the only true American! The rest of us are foreigners and invaders. They have been, and still are, being persecuted.

I state this to give persecuted people in our country someone to relate to. Our country is faced with a multitude of serious problems that need to be solved for the good of all. In my heart, I feel that with the love of my God and the true spirit of the American people that all Americans will rise up to the cause and solve these problems permanently. They will bring America back to the country we love and that is respected by other countries once again.

My next point is the word "respect", a powerful word with important meaning. Many of the problems facing this nation could be solved with respect. Respect for all people, no matter who or what they are. It isn't going to happen overnight. It will take time, but I feel that it will happen. (Probably not in my lifetime.) Respect: If you want some, you have to give some. Right? Thanks for listening.

Monty Pollner

New Boston

