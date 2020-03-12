Letter: Respect

A great man once stated the 3 Rs. Respect for self, respect for others, responsibility for all your actions. Unfortunately the media in reporting the novel coronavirus instigates panic, not clarity, in informing the public. I want the facts not their biased opinion of the so-called crisis versus reality of the situation.

Next, local politicians should not spend money on playgrounds but fix the potholes in the streets and present a doable plan to repair the infrastructure of the area coupled with a flood wall.

Then there is the do-nothing Congress the last three years, which lacks any respect for the American people but fills its own bags with our taxpayer funds for baloney projects.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why does the stock-market plunge over the coronavirus but not over the flu that kills over 80,000 people each year? Disruption of the supply chain is not reason to panic, but the market gives day traders an extreme advantage to affect the market. Imagine if socialism was in charge to stem the virus. How long would the lines be to get medical help?