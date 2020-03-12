Letter: Respect

A great man once stated the 3 Rs. Respect for self, respect for others, responsibility for all your actions. Unfortunately the media in reporting the novel coronavirus instigates panic, not clarity, in informing the public. I want the facts not their biased opinion of the so-called crisis versus reality of the situation.
Next, local politicians should not spend money on playgrounds but fix the potholes in the streets and present a doable plan to repair the infrastructure of the area coupled with a flood wall.
Then there is the do-nothing Congress the last three years, which lacks any respect for the American people but fills its own bags with our taxpayer funds for baloney projects.
Why does the stock-market plunge over the coronavirus but not over the flu that kills over 80,000 people each year? Disruption of the supply chain is not reason to panic, but the market gives day traders an extreme advantage to affect the market. Imagine if socialism was in charge to stem the virus. How long would the lines be to get medical help?
Think how important your vote will be to stop the insanity that everything should be free. The only thing free is my advice in this letter. Local, state and federal governments need to remember why they are elected: to serve and respect the people, not their personal agenda. Respect for self, others, and responsibility for all your actions cannot be denied but is, sorry for the term, the real politically correct solution.
Tim Flemming
Davenport