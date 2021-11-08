Letter: Respect

Devoted, almost fanatical, followers of Donald Trump have been a mystery to some of us. They literally worship him. The social media and Fox News are out there, but not everyone is susceptible. Their motivation has always been there. If you grow up poor and don’t have a college degree or, in some cases, a high school diploma, you are treated differently both on the job and socially. If you dare to grow up poor and continue to be as an adult, you are considered inferior.
First of all, there are many people in those conditions who are intelligent but cannot escape their plight. Being dismissed, scorned, or made to feel like an outcast has repercussions. Trump allows them to act out their frustration in unacceptable actions. The way to combat this is to treat them with respect. Accept them as equals because they are. Until we do that, the haves and have-nots will be divided. Jobs are a quick fix but our attitude is long-term. Hatred is the end result.
Carol DeWilfond
East Moline