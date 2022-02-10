 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Responding to fiction

Your Feb. 5 edition printed comedic fiction from Don Erbst Sr., claiming Democrats minimized COVID.

Erbst apparently forgot ex-President Trump's words:

"We have it totally under control ... It is going to be just fine." (Jan. 22, 2020)

"It will all work out well." (Jan. 24, 2020)

"Looks like by April ... it miraculously goes away." (Feb. 10, 2020)

Remember those whoppers? Name one Democrat who spewed such nonsense. Instead, they warned of danger.

Incredibly, Erbst blames former President Obama for COVID-19, but certainly he remembers Obama was out of office for three years. Rather than using those three years to prepare, Trump dismissed Obama's pandemic response team (May, 2018) and eliminated the CDC's watchdog in China. (July, 2019)

The letter accuses unnamed Democrats of undermining vaccines. Absurd. Remember, Trump suggested injecting bleach, and had no plan for distributing vaccines. President Biden has made them safely available to all Americans, including children. Trump throttled the CDC; President Biden supports it, including its cautions concerning efficacy and side effects that are comparable to established vaccines.

Amazingly, Erbst's fiction transmutes into an excuse for the attack upon the Capitol, wherein it stumbles upon fact — "it just doesn't make sense that the National Guard was not deployed quickly."

Indeed, Commander-in-Chief Trump should have activated the Guard promptly, pursuant to his oath to protect the Constitution. Instead, having told the attackers to stand by during his campaign, Trump unleashed them to coerce Vice-President Mike Pence into overturning the election.

Then he waited and watched.

Thomas Walsh

LeClaire

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

