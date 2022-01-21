 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Responsible

Iowa’s $1.2 billion surplus last year indicated two things. First, it showed that our state has been spending our tax dollars responsibly. Second, it meant that Iowans have been paying too much in taxes. Gov. Kim Reynolds recognizes that Iowans are being overtaxed and has decided to put a stop to it with the plan she laid out during her condition of the state address.

Gov. Reynolds’s plan would mean more money in the pockets of Iowans and, consequently, circulating in our economy, rather than bureaucracy. When fully implemented by 2026, Iowans will pay $1.6 billion less in taxes. This is a prime example of the fiscal responsibility we’ve seen throughout Gov. Reynolds's tenure, and Republican control of both the House and Senate.

Republicans in Iowa continue to be responsible with Iowans’ money.

Taylor Collins

Mediapolis, Iowa

