Letter: Restore Alleman

I truly enjoyed Barb Ickes' splendid article on the resurgence of Alleman (Feb. 6). I attended the Feb. 15 meeting mentioned in the article and was much impressed by the energy, positive atmosphere, and love of Alleman so prominent in that gathering. To me, it disproved the accusations made by the former Alleman athletic director in his graceless departing remarks.

The poor administration of the last five or six years does not represent the real Alleman. However, a fresh start is being made as a promising new leadership team has emerged. There will be a professional team assisting in the search for a new principal. The work of the new transition team is most encouraging. The selection of Mike Tracey as temporary athletic director along with Todd Rosenthal puts the Athletic Department in the hands of people who are the best in the business. The presence of Father Mirabelli with his vibrant energy and love of Alleman proves beyond doubt that Alleman has more than a touch of class.

Where do we go from here? I would implore those of the Alleman community who have walked away in disgust to return to the fold. Support Alleman in any way you can, through financial contributions and/or participation in its activities. Most importantly, I would urge students who have left Alleman to return, and 8th graders to enroll in the coming month. The return to greatness for Alleman is off and running. We can restore Alleman! Let's do it.

Richard F. O'Neill

Rock Island

