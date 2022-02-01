Letter: Restore bridge name

A recent letter suggesting the Interstate-74 bridge be named in honor of Abraham Lincoln, does not mention that the first span of the old bridge was dedicated in December 1935 as the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge to honor World War I veterans. The governors of Iowa and Illinois—Clyde Herring and Henry Horner—attended the dedication. They "…expressed the sentiment that the bridge stands as a most fitting and permanent memorial to the World War veterans in whose honor it was dedicated."
The second old span was completed in 1960. The Memorial Bridge designation was lost to "I-74 bridge" when the interstate system came through in the early 1970s. In addition, there is an Abraham Lincoln Memorial Bridge, just 85 miles east of LaSalle. That bridge, built in 1987, carries Interstate 39 over the Illinois River.
A monument with plaques from the 1935 and the 1960 dedications of the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge was removed from its location on the Iowa side of the Mississippi River during the construction of the new bridges. A staff member at the Interstate 74 Iowa-Illinois Corridor project office told me that the monument would be in storage until the new bridges were completed. I was assured there were plans for it to be re-installed.
To restore the bridge name to Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge honors not only the veterans of World War I, but also the rich history of this Mississippi River crossing.
Elizabeth M. Roseman
Moline