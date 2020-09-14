Letter: Restore democracy

The survival of our American democratic experiment requires two functional political parties representing both conservative and progressive viewpoints. Both parties must believe in good government and adhere to the democratic principles, rule of law, and checks and balances laid out in our Constitution. Both parties must represent policies and values based in fact and science so that vibrant conversations and compromise can occur, allowing politicians to work together as public servants representing all Americans in our democratic society.
The Republican Party is no longer a functional political party. Its wholehearted embrace of President Trump and Trumpism has created a political cult that is (sadly) no longer able to fulfill its vital role in our democracy. Republicans reject fact and science, while demonizing Democrats as "the radical left," leaving no room for debate or compromise on issues vital to most Americans. Under Trump, the Republican Party has rejected the hard work of policy formation, governing and compromise, choosing instead to remain in power by promoting fear, anger and division.
For our American democracy to survive, the Republican Party must reclaim its conservative ideals, policies and belief in good (limited) government. Many conservatives support The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump. They believe the only way to restore the Republican Party is to repudiate Trumpism by removing Trump and his enablers in Congress from power. I know this sounds strange. But I urge everyone to vote for Democratic candidates in 2020 to save the Republican Party and our democracy. Vote. Vote. Vote.
Richard Patterson
Moline
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!