Letter: Restore democracy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The survival of our American democratic experiment requires two functional political parties representing both conservative and progressive viewpoints. Both parties must believe in good government and adhere to the democratic principles, rule of law, and checks and balances laid out in our Constitution. Both parties must represent policies and values based in fact and science so that vibrant conversations and compromise can occur, allowing politicians to work together as public servants representing all Americans in our democratic society.

The Republican Party is no longer a functional political party. Its wholehearted embrace of President Trump and Trumpism has created a political cult that is (sadly) no longer able to fulfill its vital role in our democracy. Republicans reject fact and science, while demonizing Democrats as "the radical left," leaving no room for debate or compromise on issues vital to most Americans. Under Trump, the Republican Party has rejected the hard work of policy formation, governing and compromise, choosing instead to remain in power by promoting fear, anger and division.