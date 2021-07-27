Letter: Restore fairness

Republicans are stealing Iowa’s right to vote through petty restrictions. Have you ever seen the show "The Floor is Lava"? My grandchildren love it. It’s an obstacle course, where if you fall, you drop into a swirling pool of red liquid ("lava"). Unfortunately, voting in Iowa has also become an obstacle course. Only if you can make it through a maze of restrictions, do you get to vote.

For example, in Iowa:

1. Disabled people can have their ballot delivered by somebody only if they have filled out a specific form.

2. The places you can vote and the times that the polls will be open, have been greatly limited.

3. Absentee votes must be received before the polls close (never mind delayed mail).

4. If you have not voted in the last general election or have moved, etc., you will be struck from voter rolls.

5. And my favorite: Some voters who registered at age 17 were inactivated because they didn't vote in an election that they were too young to vote in. (This law was changed, but the people who were inactivated were never re-activated). Active Iowa voters (those currently able to vote) dropped by about 13% during a recent round of "voter roll maintenance."