For months, farmers across Iowa have been anxiously waiting to see if the administration was going to keep their commitment to agriculture and begin restoring some of the biofuel demand destruction caused by abusive refinery waiver handouts to big oil.
We were pleased to see the administration finally put forth a plan to restore biofuel demand recently. Unfortunately, what we’ve seen since is Secretary Wheeler and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) outlining a proposed rule that appears inconsistent with that promise to Iowa farmers.
I have heard frustration mounting from fellow producers about how the EPA’s proposed rule will not uphold the proper reallocation of lost demand. We need to see 15 billion gallons of biofuels allocated, and there is concern this proposal offers no certainty we will ultimately see 15 billion gallons each year under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
This will result in further lost income to farm families and continued pain in rural communities throughout the heartland. This pain can, and will, extend to the companies that supply us with inputs and equipment. Companies like Deere & Co. and its employees who live in and support this community.
You have free articles remaining.
We must ensure the final 2020 Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) actually reflect the commitments made by President Trump to restore the integrity of the RFS.
Dave Walton
Owner, Walton Farms
Wilton