Letter: Retain Kilbride

In his recent incisive column regarding Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride's retention election, Scott Reeder points out that a political fund has been established whose purpose is to oust Kilbride from office. A wealthy individual from Wisconsin has donated $250,000 to this fund and an additional $200,000 has come from unknown sources. If history is a guide, you can count on commercials attacking Justice Kilbride with misleading information and outright lies.

In this election, you are the judge. Give these untruthful ads the weight they deserve in your deliberation - none. Anyone who knows Tom personally, professionally or through his judicial record, won't be fooled and you shouldn't be either. If you don't know Tom, take some time to do so. Watching the old-style, honest and fact-filled commercials being aired by Tom's supporters, is a good place to start.

I have known Tom Kilbride for decades as an attorney as well as through church and many community activities. Tom is not arrogant or standoffish, he's the type of person you'd want as your neighbor. When considering this, along with Tom's long list of judicial accomplishments, his sharp mind, firm grasp of the law, common sense and fairness, there is no question that we need to keep Justice Kilbride on the Illinois Supreme Court. Please vote "yes" to retain Tom Kilbride.