Letter: Retain Kilbride

I have known my fellow Rock Islander Tom Kilbride for more than 30 years and can attest that he is a person of utmost integrity and decency. He is a model citizen who, as a practicing attorney, served his clients well. And as a judge he has done the same for all the citizens of Illinois.

Kilbride understands the law, he respects the law, and he makes his judicial decisions carefully, reflectively, and with a desire to be faithful to the Illinois Constitution.

As a member of the state Supreme Court, he has worked diligently to serve the public good. Thus, it is disheartening to see that the Republican smear machine is once again hard at work to discredit him. Their objective is obvious. They want to replace him with an ideologue who will advance the cause of conservative social and economic interests at the expense of the public at large.

I urge voters to retain Tom Kilbride, thus ensuring that our highest judicial offices are not overtly politicized.

Peter Kivisto

Rock Island

