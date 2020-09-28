 Skip to main content
Letter: Retain Kilbride
I am voting "yes" to retain Tom Kilbride on the Illinois Supreme Court. Tom Kilbride has integrity, common sense, intelligence and is willing to work for what is just. He has numerous accolades, including the Illinois State Crime Commission Judicial Award of Excellence, the American Board of Trial Advocates' Judge of the Year Award and Justice for All Award from the Illinois Judges Association, to mention a few.

I have been fortunate enough to know Tom Kilbride for many years, so I vote "yes"  to keep a fair and decent man on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Vote "yes" to retain Tom Kilbride.

Constance Schlueter

Milan

