Letter: Return recycling

I want to discuss recycling. I should say the lack of this service. For my family it is a 21 mile round-trip to the Davenport bins. For other area residents it is much, much farther. With gasoline prices where they are, it can cost them over $60 per year for gas. While we can afford this, many residents in our area cannot. 

So, all that recyclable material goes in garbage bins, which is ridiculous. When I moved back to Rock Island, my home town, a dozen years ago, I was impressed by how services were provided. Services like snow plowing, garbage pick-up, leaf collection and others like recycling. So, will these other services be canceled?

Please do whatever it takes to work with whomever to return recycling bins now. Do not require us to drive 8-10 or more miles away to recycle things that otherwise will be trashed. Maybe the local officials who made this stupid decision should be what goes into garbage bin. 

Charles Wilt

Rock Island

