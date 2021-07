Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 raided over $30 million dollars from the Illinois State Police fund. A major part of that money came from the FOID cardholders and was supposed to be used to fund the FOID program.

The Illinois State Police had to cut the excellent employees who were running that program. There is no reason for changes in the program. Just return the money that Pritzker raided from the fund so the Illinois State Police can do their job.