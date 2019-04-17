The article by Rev. Chris Weber, entitled "No need to remake the Catholic church" (April 7) was excellent.
The Catholic church has withstood attacks and the latest today is the attack by a "theologian" to say it must change. He is wrong. But what is the answer?
The answer is that America must return to the Ten Commandments, the love of God and acknowledge sin. This must happen in our hearts. But if you have a obstinate heart, you wish to remake the church. Ugh. If your heart is for abortion, you are remaking the commandment, "Thou shalt not kill."
If your heart is for open sex, you are ignoring the commandment, "Thou shalt not commit adultery." If your heart is for socialism or huge profits, you are a victim of envy or greed. And if you do not acknowledge that Jesus Christ is the true God, you are blind to the truth of faith. Thus in all our sins we commit, we are putting ourselves first over the will of God and destroying the First Commandment.
America, return to return to God and the Ten Commandments. Keep this country alive and not dead to sin of self in ignorance of God.
William M. Grothus
Bettendorf