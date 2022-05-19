Letter: Return to morals in education

What is education?

2020 Definition: “The action or process of education or of being educated. The knowledge and development resulting from the process of being educated.” 50% of our tax money? Hmmm?

1980 synonym: “Indoctrination” Any of this now?

1828 Webster definition: “The bringing up of a child, instruction in the formation of manners. Education comprehends all that series of instruction and discipline which is intended to enlighten the understanding, correct the temper and form the manners and habits of youth and to fit them for usefulness in future stations. To give children a good education in manners, arts and science is important. To give them a religious education is indispensable.”

At our founding in 1776, the Bible and religion were an indispensable part of a child’s education.

1st Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

In 1962 Engler v. Vitalis and 1963 Murry v. Curlett, the Supreme Court washed religion out of schools and the public square. They unconstitutionally imposed a radical, unchristian moral code and created a deeply divided nation.

The study of moral values being an essential part of education, would go a long way toward healing the divide within our nation.

Ruth Johnson

Davenport

