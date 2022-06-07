Letter: Return to morals in education

Return to morals in education

May 20th Ruth Johnson published Webster’s definition of education. I googled “education” and discovered many definitions.

Seemingly, to be educated means to be able to handle the 3 R’s. Aside from that, education is all specialization. McGuffey’s Readers (1836), the Bible (1535), and Webster Dictionary (1828) were the generally available texts. Thomas Jefferson wrote his own Bible as did Elizabeth Katy Stanton and others. Learning the 3 R’s leads to thinking, editing and creative writing.

If Ruth agrees with Daniel Webster, does she agree that children should be educated “to fit them for usefulness in future stations.” There were laws against educating those whose future station was slave.

That is very different from Horace Mann’s idea statements that public “education was the great equalizer “regardless of their background.” (1830’s)

There was enough disagreement over religion in 1776 to establish the First Amendment separating religion and government. We’re lucky that ancient people long before Christianity had 10 commandments most people could agree on. But Webster’s, “To give them a religious education is indispensable” clearly is specialization best left out of public education according to the First Amendment.

Daniel Webster was a Federalist. He owned slaves and freed them. But he also supported the Missouri Compromise to keep peace in a divided country.

Ruth made me question my own Webster’s dictionary. I guess Webster isn’t the last or, in this case, even the first word on defining education. Webster Dictionary has been censored, too, in 2010 in California.

Elaine Kresse

Davenport

