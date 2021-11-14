Letter: Revamp your plan

I am opposing the present plan of the Scott County supervisors for a juvenile detention center.
Size: I agree a facility is needed, but a plan for a 40-bed facility with the capacity to enlarge to 60 beds stymies me. Studies and track records show there is no need for a facility this large. The number of beds appears to be a money-maker for the county as it encourages bringing youth in from other counties for a fee.
Source of money: There’s no justification for using APRA funds to house our youth. APRA money should be directed towards individuals and families affected physically and financially by the Covid epidemic. How does an edifice such as the proposed center speak to the physical and financial needs of our citizens?
Purpose: Concentration should be on prevention and rehabilitation of youth. I’ve heard or read nothing from the board of supervisors that addresses this. Prevention and rehabilitation works, but simply housing does not.
Who: Studies show that our Black and Brown youth are by far the population that is picked up, jailed and incarcerated. Does locking up these youth solve any problems toward a better life for our youth?
Where: The proposed location is on the edge of a low-income, diverse neighborhood within a block of an after-school program. This neighborhood concentrates on feeding their families and bettering their lives. Is it fair to them to have this facility in their back yard?
Scott County Board of Supervisors, please to revamp your plan.
PJ Slobojan
Davenport