 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Reveling in criticism
topical

Letter: Reveling in criticism

{{featured_button_text}}

Brian Dugan, in an Oct. 15 letter, is right when he wrote that President Trump has been relentlessly criticized since his inaugural day. Go back and read his words that day and there is plenty to criticize. Among other things, he declared that the America we love is dead; no longer are we a beacon of freedom, democracy and human rights to the world. Trade and profit come first. We no longer care what outrages you inflict on your people. None of our business.

Since that day in January, no president has ever handed his opposition so much ammunition, tweet after ridiculous tweet. All presidents live with a target for criticism on their backs. Trump revels in it.

Thank you for your time.

Douglas Becknell

Sterling, Ill.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News