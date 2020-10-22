Letter: Reveling in criticism

Brian Dugan, in an Oct. 15 letter, is right when he wrote that President Trump has been relentlessly criticized since his inaugural day. Go back and read his words that day and there is plenty to criticize. Among other things, he declared that the America we love is dead; no longer are we a beacon of freedom, democracy and human rights to the world. Trade and profit come first. We no longer care what outrages you inflict on your people. None of our business.
Since that day in January, no president has ever handed his opposition so much ammunition, tweet after ridiculous tweet. All presidents live with a target for criticism on their backs. Trump revels in it.
Thank you for your time.
Douglas Becknell
Sterling, Ill.
