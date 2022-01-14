Letter: Reverse seating decision

I had the honor of serving in the Iowa Senate from 1979-1986. This was a time when Democrats and Republicans worked collaboratively together to build a better Iowa.
I sat in the front row, two desks from the press bench. I frequently had various conversations with James Flansburg, Dave Yepsen and Tom Witosky of the Des Moines Register, Ken Sullivan of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and Roger Munns of the Associated Press.
I was chair of the Senate Education Committee, and our members felt it was important to have direct access to the print, audio and video reporters that covered the Legislature. Knowing that reporters have tight timelines, it was greatly beneficial to have direct access to the reporters during legislative debates.
As a former high school government teacher, we taught that in order for a representative democracy to work, you needed three things: 1) A well-educated populace; 2) Access to public information; and 3) Access to public policy decision makers.
My hope is that the Republican leaders reverse their decision to relocate the journalists to the Senate balcony. Iowans will be better served by maintaining the close relationship legislators and journalists have experienced over the decades. Finally, I wish each of the 150 legislators and the governor well during this legislative session.
Joseph E. Brown, Sr.
Clinton
(Brown represented the Montezuma area in the Iowa Senate from 1979-1986.)