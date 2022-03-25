 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reverse the cuts

As communities across Illinois look to rebound from the mass disruption caused by the pandemic, Illinois lawmakers can give us a boost by reversing years of cuts to local funding.

Initially established to give 10% of the state’s total income tax revenue to Illinois municipalities to pay for services like street repairs, public safety and other important programs, Local Government Distributive Fund (LGDF) revenues have been routinely cut in recent years as policy makers cited the state’s budget woes. But as our state is no longer on the edge of the financial abyss, with a stable budget picture for the first time in many years, it’s time to do by right by our communities and reverse these cuts.

As it stands, local governments receive just 6.06% of individual income tax collections and 6.845% of corporate tax collections. That has placed pressure on our local budget as we lose out on much-needed revenue to help keep fees and property taxes down and strive to provide the best services possible for our community, both of which are vitally important if we are to see a full recovery from the pandemic.

With the spring legislative session quickly winding down, lawmakers must make restoring LGDF funding a priority. Our community and many others across Illinois are relying on their support.

Reggie Freeman

East Moline

(Reggie Freeman is mayor of East Moline.)

